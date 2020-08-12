KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday 717 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while three persons died of the disease in the past 24 hours. MoH spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the total registered infections reached 73,785 while deaths increased to 489.

He added that 470 cases of the new infections were Kuwaiti citizens, or 65.55 percent, and 247 were non-Kuwaitis, or 34.45 percent. The MoH had announced earlier the recovery of 692 people from the virus in the past 24 hours, as total recoveries reached 65,451.

Dr Sanad said 187 of the new cases were registered in Al-Ahmadi medical zone, 154 in Farwaniya, 154 in Hawally, 122 in Jahra, and 100 in the Capital. He added that 117 patients were in the intensive care units, and that people receiving treatment were 7,845.

Medical workers conducted 4,397 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of swabs since the outbreak of the disease to 543,858. Dr Sanad called on the public anew to abide by physical distancing and follow hygienic regulations. – KUNA