KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health (MoH) said Sunday 514 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while four persons died of the disease in the past 24 hours. MoH spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that total registered infections reached 71,713 while deaths increased to 478.

He said 359 cases of the new infections were Kuwaiti citizens, or 69.84 percent, and 155 non-Kuwaitis, or 30.16 percent. The MoH announced earlier 713 people recovered from the virus, as total recoveries reached 63,519.

Dr Sanad said 133 cases were in Al-Jahra medical zone, 118 in Al-Ahmadi, 111 in Farwaniya, 83 in Hawally and 80 in the Capital. He added that 115 patients were in the intensive care units, and that people receiving treatment were 7,716.

Medical workers conducted 3,223 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of swabs since the beginning of the outbreak to 532,353. Dr Sanad called on the public anew to abide by physical distancing and follow hygienic regulations. – KUNA