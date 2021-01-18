KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced yesterday recording 467 new infection cases with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the past 24 hours, raising the caseload to 158,244. The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there was a single death registered during the same period, putting the death toll at 948.

The ministry had earlier reported that 354 patients had recovered during the same period, raising total recoveries to 151,496. There were 56 patients in ICUs as of yesterday, Dr Sanad said, adding that the total number of patients remaining under treatment stood at 5,800. Health workers conducted 8,807 swab tests during the same period, as the overall count of such examinations reached 1,406,352. – KUNA