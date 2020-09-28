KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced yesterday that it registered 437 positive novel coronavirus cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Registered infections’ tally increased to 103,981, whereas deaths reached 605 cases. The ministry announced earlier the recovery of 582 patients to increase recoveries to 95,511.

The new infections according to health zones are as follows: 117 in Hawally, 92 in Ahmadi, 68 in Farwaniya, 85 in the Capital, and 75 in Jahra, Ministry of Health spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

There are 125 patients in intensive care units while the number of people receiving treatment in hospitals was 7,865. Dr Sanad added. He also revealed that health care workers conducted 2,865 swab tests in the past 24 hours to increase total tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in Kuwait to 738,783. He called anew on the public to take all safety precautions like social distancing in order to prevent the virus from spreading. – KUNA