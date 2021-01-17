KUWAIT: Kuwait recorded 378 new coronavirus cases without deaths yesterday, raising the total number of cases to 157,777, while total deaths remained at 947, the Ministry of Health said. The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said there were 54 patients in ICUs as of yesterday, while the total number of patients still receiving medical care stood at 5,688.

He added that 8,251 swabs were done in the previous 24 hours, increasing the total number of swabs to 1,397,545. The ministry had announced earlier that 464 people recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 151,142. – KUNA