KUWAIT: Kuwait’s health ministry said that 21 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 413,198. No deaths of the virus were reported within the same period, keeping the death toll at 2,465, the Ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

Total recoveries rose by 25 to 410,496, he added. There are 237 patients receiving treatment at hospitals, in addition to 12 others at COVID-19 wards, he noted, pointing out that ICUs are currently clear from COVID-related cases. Medical swabs conducted over the same period reached 16,241, increasing the total tests to 5.2 million, he stated.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported one coronavirus death and 34 infections. According to the Saudi Health Ministry’s daily report, the tallies of deaths and infections hit 8,828 and 549,950 respectively. The number of recoveries hit 538,702 with the addition of 30 case, added the report.

UAE reports single death

In another development, the United Arab Emirates logged yesterday, 77 new coronavirus infections. The Ministry of Health and Prevention mentioned in press statement that total infections reached 741,720 whereas total deaths amounted to 2,145. The statement added that 88 recoveries were recorded, taking the total up to 736,511.

Qatar infections

Qatar Health Ministry announced yesterday 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The ministry announced that the total number of infections is 242,673. The ministry said that the number of recoveries rose by 113, putting the total at 240,159.

Europe cases

More than 1.5 million people have died from COVID-19 in Europe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an AFP tally of official data showed yesterday as a number of countries reintroduce measures to try to stem the spread. As of 1000 GMT, the official death toll stood at 1,500,105 in a combined 52 countries since the first fatality was recorded in the region in February, 2020, the data showed. – Agencies