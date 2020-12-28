Kuwait records 204 new COVID cases, one fatality

KUWAIT: Kuwait recorded 204 new coronavirus infections yesterday to take total cases to 149,857, and one virus-related death in the past 24 hours to take the death toll to 932, the health ministry said. The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 3,117, with 42 of them in intensive care units, according to the ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, who added some 2,106 swab tests were conducted over the past day, taking total tests to 1,245,502.

The ministry earlier reported some 229 more people had recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 145,808. Sanad urged citizens and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA