KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday recorded 1,341 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the caseload of infections to 193,372, in addition to seven new deaths, taking the death toll to 1,092. The health ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his regular daily press briefing that 160 patients are under treatment in intensive care units, with those undergoing treatment amounting to 11,161.

Sanad said 8,586 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, raising total examinations to 1,800,627, adding that the proportion of tests to infections reached 15.6 percent in the same period. He said the number of recoveries rose by 964 over the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 181,119. The recoveries were verified after conducting medical tests and adhering to standard steps in such conditions. The proportion of recovery cases to overall infections amounts to 93.7 percent.