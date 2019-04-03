KUWAIT: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced yesterday that it has received official recognition from Kuwait. “We are grateful to the government of Kuwait and in particular to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, for his exemplary leadership in allowing freedom of worship in the State of Kuwait, in particular for the expatriate workforce,” said Bishop Terry Harradine, leader of the Kuwait congregation. Nearly 300 Mormons live and work in Kuwait; they come from many countries around the world.