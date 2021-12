KUWAIT: Kuwait celebrated the arrival of the first batch of the Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3 jets, as the army received two out of a total 28 fighters in a ceremony yesterday. Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocchi attended the event, along with Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Defense Ministry’s Acting Undersecretary Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and other ministry officials.