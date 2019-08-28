KUWAIT: (Left) Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations’ Affairs Counselor Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah and Iraqi Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Ambassador Hazem Al-Yousefi shake hands as Acting UN Resident Coordinator Hideko Hadzialic looks on during a handover ceremony of stolen books yesterday. – Photos by Fouad Al-Shaikh

KUWAIT: Visiting Iraqi Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Ambassador Hazem Al-Yousefi announced yesterday that Iraq handed over to Kuwait 42,000 books belonging to Kuwait National Library and Kuwait University. These books, recently found in Iraq, were “seized” by troops of the former Iraqi regime during Kuwait’s occupation in 1990, Yousefi said in a statement to journalists on sidelines of the delivery ceremony. Iraqi authorities are seeking to close file of Kuwaiti properties in Iraq before the yearend, said Yousefi, adding competent authorities were waiting for a decision in this respect by Prime Minister Adel Abdelmahdi.

Moreover, Iraq is exerting tremendous efforts to close file of the missing Kuwaitis, the Iraqi undersecretary stated. The Baghdad authorities are using satellite images and advanced drilling machines, he said, reconfirming that the intensive efforts led to the recent discovery of the mass grave in Samawa desert containing remains of 46 human bodies, 32 of whom were identified as deceased Kuwaitis.

Yousefi affirmed that the Iraqi government is serious about efforts to close all pending files “caused by the former regime”. Stressing the depth of the ties between the two brotherly countries, the Iraqi official indicated at reciprocal visits by senior officials of the two countries as a prelude to a new period of relations, joint investments and mutual cooperation.

Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations’ Affairs Counselor Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah confirmed that the ministry of foreign affairs had taken delivery of 800 boxes containing 42,000 books from the Iraqi side. The books belong to the national library and Kuwait University, he added. The books and other items that had been brought back were part of Kuwait’s archives, which were stolen during the blatant Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

The issue of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons was discussed with the Iraqi undersecretary as a humanitarian cause that concerns all Kuwaitis, he said, re-stressing that the Kuwaiti government represented by the foreign and interior ministries would spare no effort to close this file and determine the fate of all those missing. He expressed gratitude to the United Nations for sponsoring the handover in line with Security Council Resolution 2107 (issued in the year 2013) that partially mentions the necessity of bringing back Kuwaiti properties looted during the invasion.

Meanwhile, Dr Kamel Abuljelil, Director General of the National Library and Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, said the books and items are of valuable content, expressing pleasure over handing them back in a move that will bolster bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, anew.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator Hideko Hadzialic congratulated the Iraqi and Kuwaiti leaderships for this tangible improvement in bilateral relations, also valuing Kuwait’s constructive role at the Security Council, in addition to its hosting a conference for rebuilding regions liberated from the so-called Islamic State in Iraq, resulting in the allocation of $30 billion for this purpose. She also voiced satisfaction with Iraqi government efforts for backing cooperation and friendly ties with Kuwait, an approach that will facilitate resolving difficult issues between the two sides. – KUNA