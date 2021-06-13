KUWAIT: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah reaffirmed support to Yemen’s unity and stability, as well as all efforts towards a sustainable peace. Sheikh Ahmad, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, underlined importance of the Saudi peace initiative in Yemen, the GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism, outcome of national dialogue and UN Resolution 2216 to achieving peace in Yemen, a foreign ministry statement said.

Sheikh Ahmad, who made the remarks during a meeting with UN Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths at ministry building, said Kuwait backed endeavors of Griffiths in Yemen. Griffiths briefed Sheikh Ahmad about the latest developments in Yemen. He expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s humanitarian contributions to Yemen, as well as its efforts to reaching security and stability in the war-stricken country, and alleviating suffering of the Yemeni people, said the statement.

Sheikh Ahmad, meanwhile, condemned the systematic attacks by the Houthi militias against Saudi Arabia, which were “a direct threat” to Gulf and Arab national security. The State of Kuwait, he reaffirmed, stood firmly by Saudi Arabia in restoring its security and stability. – KUNA