KUWAIT: Kuwait’s foreign minister and representative of His Highness the Amir said on Monday his country stands ready to finance continued development in Sudan at debt-restructuring talks in Paris that aim to lure foreign investment into Khartoum, a measure needed to resuscitate its ailing economy.

Commending Sudan’s transitional government, formed under a military-civilian power-sharing deal, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said the efforts of Sudan’s international partners and creditors show a “brighter future ahead” for Khartoum, with “significant development projects” on the way funded by Kuwait-based Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

The minister hoped the talks would help propel Sudan into a new era of development and stability, citing “illustrious” bilateral ties that date back more than six decades, which witnessed more than USD one billion worth of development projects come to fruition in the African nation.

He emphasized his country’s support for broader relief on Sudan’s external debt, clearing the way for wider economic relief efforts in the country, in line with the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC) initiative. “The talks today are only the beginning of a new and more resilient Sudan,” he added, as International Monetary Fund member countries agreed to relief Sudan’s arrears, allowing it access to more international financing. – KUNA