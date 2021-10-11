KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health launched yesterday a vaccination campaign in the Bneid Al-Gar district of Kuwait City, as part of a mass vaccination campaign to reach out to people around the country who are yet to be inoculated against the deadly virus.

The ministry had announced Sunday launching the campaign across several areas in Kuwait, starting in Bneid Al-Gar, with a layout to cover numerous areas to provide the service to all age categories. This campaign aims to raise vaccination rates, and to cover all workers who were not able to get the vaccine for any reason, it noted. The Ministry of Health has launched several vaccination campaigns to reach all parts of the community.

Kuwait had announced on Sunday 31 new coronavirus cases registered from 20,950 medical swabs taken over the previous 24 hours, taking the tally to 412,079, while zero deaths were recorded in the same period as the death toll stood at 2,454. Twelve patients were at intensive care units (ICUs) as of Sunday, while about 650 others are being hospitalized at wards. As many as 35 people recovered from the virus in the corresponding period, bringing the total recoveries to 409,002, the ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.