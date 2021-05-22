KUWAIT: A state-supervised fundraiser for Palestine in Kuwait has already collected around $6.5 million as of yesterday. The campaign, which is supervised by Kuwait’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Foreign Ministry, ends on June 18. Kuwait continues to provide all needs for people in the Gaza Strip through the Kuwaiti Red Crescent, said KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer Friday.

In a statement to the press, Dr Sayer affirmed that the KRCS is keen to provide the Gaza Strip with all urgent relief requirements. Since the brutal Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, the association has taken upon itself to support and alleviate the suffering of the afflicted in the Strip by handing out food baskets and donating two ambulances to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

He also noted that the association will send a team next Sunday on a relief plane loaded with medicines and medical supplies to Gaza, adding that the delegation will head to the Strip in coordination and cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent. Dr Sayer said that the citizens and residents can donate to help the people in Gaza through the association’s website or by visiting their headquarters. – KUNA