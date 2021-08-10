KUWAIT: Kuwait races to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 as the health ministry revved up its inoculation capacity to reach around 100,000 a day. The ministry had announced that vaccination witnessed a high turnout from both citizens and residents during the Hijri New Year holiday in all centers across the country.

“The continuation of the vaccination pace has positive impacts on the indicators of the pandemic situation evaluation,” Ministry of Health’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press statement. This helps achieving the desired goals in order to reach herd immunity and return to normal life, he added.

The centers providing vaccination are Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Causeway’s center and others in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Tadhamon Sports Club, in addition to several hospitals, Dr Sanad noted. He commended the public’s cooperation and their continued abidance by precautionary measures, thanking medical teams and staff, and volunteers for their efforts during the holiday.

Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases had increased by 519 to 403,868 on Monday as deaths increased by three to 2,372, the health ministry announced. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 620 by Monday, including 236 in intensive care units, Dr Sanad said, revealing that another 8,312 were receiving regular treatment. Total recoveries reached 393,184 as of Monday as 834 fresh recoveries were announced on that day. – KUNA