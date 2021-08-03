KUWAIT: Large crowds of people were present at Kuwait Vaccination Center yesterday to receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as Kuwait races to vaccinate the public especially with the approaching start date of the school year next month.

Kuwait had announced that more than 2.5 million citizens and residents of Kuwait have received the COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the country. During the Cabinet weekly meeting, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah shed light on the developments of the pandemic situation in the country, affirming that there is a comforting decline in the number of infections and fatalities.

The patient recovery rate climbed to 96 percent, the minister added. The Cabinet expressed satisfaction with the positive indicators that have been achieved, stressing the importance of continuing to adhere to the health requirements and to the necessity of vaccination.

Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases had climbed by 805 to 399,343 on Monday as deaths increased by 11 to 2,339, the health ministry said. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 866 as of Monday, with 288 of them in intensive care units, ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said, revealing that another 10,314 were receiving regular treatment. Another 1,289 people were cured of the virus raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 386,690 by Monday, Dr Sanad added. – KUNA