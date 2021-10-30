KUWAIT: Kuwait qualified for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 yesterday; its second win in as many matches in their qualifying group stage. The win gives Kuwait six points after they beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the first match on Wednesday. Eid Al-Rashidi and Yousef Al-Rashidi scored for Kuwait, while Feras Al-Braikan scored for Saudi Arabia in the match hosted in Uzbekistan yesterday.

The six points were enough for Kuwait, which is participating with the Olympic team in the tournament, to secure its spot in the continental competition next year regardless of the result of its next match against Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Kuwait Football Association (KFA) President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah announced a KD 1,000 grant to each Olympic team player after Kuwait qualified for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup. – KUNA