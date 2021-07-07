DOHA: Kuwait’s Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Minister of Public Works Rana Al-Fares and Qatari Minister of Municipal and Environment Affairs and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Abdullah Al-Subaie discussed on Tuesday means of increasing cooperation between the two countries in the public works and infrastructure fields.

Speaking to the press, Fares said they have discussed some of the outstanding development projects and plans that are implemented as a part of Kuwait’s new development vision. – KUNA