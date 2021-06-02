KUWAIT: Environment Public Authority (EPA) recorded harmful acts on Qaruh island and examined status of surrounding coral reefs. Some persons were found using prohibited fishing tools and were penalized according to the environment protection law, EPA said in a press release yesterday. An EPA team, in coordination with the Coast Guards, surveyed the island and divers checked the nearby coral reefs that showed no symptoms of bleaching.

The personnel reminded visitors of the relevant laws for protecting the environment, namely the islands, keeping the island clean and the reefs in healthy condition. EPA has repeatedly urged sea goers to abstain from acts that harm the reefs, like random dropping of anchors that damage them. Qaruh is one of Kuwait’s southern islands. Surrounded by crystal clear waters, it is a favorite spot for local scuba divers. – KUNA