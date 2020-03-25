By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Psychological Association (KPA) is providing consultation through the phone for people suffering during these uncertain times. KPA has set up a rapid intervention team to help those suffering from the psychological impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the lockdown imposed as a countermeasure to prevent the disease’s spread.

“As part of our social responsibility, we formed a rapid intervention team that consists of psychological specialists and consultants. We set a plan of work that includes a free hotline for citizens and expats to call. We provide psychological consultations related to concerns and challenges presented by the coronavirus given by experienced psychologists who are members of KPA,” Dr Asia Al-Jeri, President of KPA told the Kuwait Times.

More services are also available. “We are cooperating with other authorities and official institutions to provide volunteers of psychological consultants to give consultation to those who are in home or institutional quarantine. And we are still working on new ideas to face the coronavirus,” she added.

“We also formed a media committee to follow-up the latest news and developments to provide media support through field visits by psychologists,” Dr Jeri stressed. “We also made awareness boards with psychological advice regarding coronavirus that was published in social media. Furthermore, we created an awareness video on coronavirus that was also made available on social media.”

Different doctors are working on the hotline in different timings as following:

Dr Rashed Al-Sahl: on Monday and Wednesday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Call 9797-6168.

Dr Fahad Al-Tasha: daily from 8:00 pm – 12:00 am. Call 9904-8258.

Dr Othman Al-Asfour: daily 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Call 9938-5350.

Dr Mohammed Al-Khaldi (head of this team): daily 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. Call 9903-6470.

Dr Ahmad Al-Khaldi: daily 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Call 9910-7965.

Dr Muneera Al-Qattan: Monday and Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Call 9953-3108.

Dr Zainab Al-Saffar: Sunday and Thursday 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Call 9954-9908.

Dr Sameera Al-Kandari: Tuesday 9:00 pm – 12:00 am. Call 6770-9434.

Dr Kawthar Al-Yaqout: Monday and Wednesday 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Call 5521-0088.

For information and other concerns, call 9401-4283.