KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah poses for a group photo during his visit to the Defense Ministry headquarters. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah visited yesterday the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, namely the Ahmad Khaled Al-Sabah Hall, as well as the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters, namely the Nawaf Al-Ahmad building.

His Highness the Prime Minister was received upon arrival at the Defense Ministry’s headquarters by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lieutenant-General Sheikh Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense in Charge Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lieutenant-General Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Nasser.

His Highness the Prime Minister delivered a speech, saying that this visit follows the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah last month, to develop programs and mechanisms and to implement his directives.

His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed that the state’s responsibility is to provide all equipment for all sectors of the Kuwaiti army and to provide education in the most prestigious military colleges and institutes. His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to all employees of the Ministry of Defense for their role in working with the government’s team to confront the COVID-19 health crisis. Kuwaiti Air Force was fully prepared to transport citizens, equipment, ship requirements to confront this pandemic, and equip hospitals and field quarantines, he said.

Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah delivers a speech.

Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah delivers a speech.

All forms of support

Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali said in a speech that his ministry is constantly working to maintain readiness and to provide all forms of support and assistance to government bodies in the country. The minister noted that in doing that they are implementing, decisions, and instructions made by the Cabinet in order to combat the pandemic and limit its spread. He added that his ministry is working to complete efforts of those who preceded it in the restructuring of the leaderships of the Kuwaiti army and the administrative and financial body in order to achieve stability and advance the working environment.

The minister added that the Defense Ministry continues to consider plans to develop various military and civilian sectors, to work to maintain the required level of readiness and to follow up on modernization and maintenance programs for various weapons and military equipment, including military action to the level that we all aspire to. He also stressed keenness on commitment to achieving and implementing the objectives and directives of the Council of Ministers aimed at improving efficiency level and performance.

On his behalf and on behalf of the Ministry’s employees, including military and civilian staff, Sheikh Hamad expressed sincere thanks and expressed gratitude to His Highness the Prime Minister for this visit. The minister asked Allah Almighty to protect the State of Kuwait from all harm and help it to overcome these circumstances and give it the blessing of security and safety under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and His Highness the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah poses for a group photo during his visit to the Interior Ministry headquarters.

Thanks and appreciation

Upon his arrival at the Interior Ministry’s headquarters, His Highness the Prime Minister was received by Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Issam Salem Al-Naham.

In a speech, His highness said this visit carries several messages, first is to follow up the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah last month and follow his directives of applying the law to everyone, and that no one is above the law. The second message is to express thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Interior and its members for the great role they played during the COVID-19 crisis. His Highness expressed wishes of work to continue in the same manner, as this health crisis still has not ended. While in the third message, His Highness stressed the need to preserve the role of the security man and perform their work as a role model in this society.

Rule of law

Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer affirmed in a speech his commitment to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the rule of law in the country. The Interior Minister added that His Highness the Amir urged cooperation and reinforcing the state’s rule of law, improving public services, address issues of state and citizens’ concerns, and to achieve justice and equality. Sheikh Thamer Al-Sabah affirmed that the ministry will continue to make all efforts to maintain stability and security in the country. He expressed his happiness and pleasure on behalf of all working in the ministry on such visit. – KUNA