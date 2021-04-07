KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh.

An official reception ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for enhancing transparency Abdullah Al-Roumi, Governor of Al-Asimah and head of honor mission Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chiefs of the Army, Police and National Guard, senior state officials, Abdel-Ahad Mbaki Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Kuwait as well as ambassadors of the two countries.

Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya arrived in the country Tuesday on an official visit. – KUNA