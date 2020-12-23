KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah chairs a preparatory coordination meeting ahead of the Kuwait-Iraq joint committee meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah headed yesterday a preparatory coordination meeting ahead of the Kuwait-Iraq joint committee meeting, scheduled for next month. Jarallah stressed, in a delivered speech at the meeting, on the importance of coordination and consultation with all Kuwaiti parties involved ahead of next month meeting, affirming on the importance of mutual partnership that would benefit all parties involved and people of both countries. The Deputy Foreign Minister hailed Kuwaiti various entities for their efforts in this regard. – KUNA