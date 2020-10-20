KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah speaks during the session. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday pledged to maintain close cooperation with the National Assembly to pursue development and attain people’s aspirations. Addressing the opening session of the National Assembly’s 5th regular session of the 15th legislative term, the prime minister greeted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and paid tribute to the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah “whose life was full of giving.”

“His life was full of action for serving Kuwait and its people .. He was a sagacious guide for democracy and a shrewd leader,” he said. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled noted how the world has recently witnessed smooth power transfer in Kuwait, affirming that “the precious Kuwait is a State of constitution and institutions.” He expressed good wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, who was recently proclaimed as the Amir of Kuwait succeeding the late Sheikh Sabah, hoping his era would witness realization of the people’s aspirations towards a better future.

Foreign policy

Kuwait is committed to an unwavering foreign policy, the foundations of which had been laid by the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, he said, noting the necessity for cooperation at the national level to “safeguard our interests.” “Kuwait will continue to seek global peace,” the prime minster pledged. At the regional level, he vowed to resolve “the issue among the brothers” in the GCC, alluding to some differences among the council member states and reiterating the pledge to preserve the GCC as a collective entity.

At the Middle East level, he stated, “We support efforts for resolving pan-Arab rifts and resolving the Palestinian cause which will remain our central cause.” “We affirm that we stand on side of the Palestinian people for sake of reaching a just solution to the Palestinian cause,” he stressed, also noting the aspiration to attain legitimate aspirations for the whole Muslim nation. His Highness the Prime Minister vowed to continue cooperation with the United Nations in line with the approach toward global peace.

Accomplishments

Turning to the local front, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled expressed satisfaction at the accomplishments that had been done during the passing legislative term, noting that the MPs had successfully endorsed a chain of bills namely the one that addressed the divided zone issue with Saudi Arabia. “We look forward towards enacting more bills,” he noted, alluding to the desire for legislative texts to boost the fight against human trade. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said there had been up to ten interpellations of members of his government. “Disagreements result in enrichment and the grilling is a good act when it serves national interests,” he elaborated.

Noting that the globe suffered catastrophic consequences as a result of the novel coronavirus, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled lauded the national-level efforts in combating the pandemic, thanking all personnel and departments that contributed to curbing the spread of the disease. “The government has succeeded in coping with the pandemic locally,” he affirmed. He also noted that studies continued online and number of granted scholarships to study abroad reached 2,848, higher by 1,000 compared to last year.

“Work has not stopped for vital enterprises,” he added, underlining the government’s scheme to tackle manpower and labor market defects. He underscored the high responsibility of coping with volatile oil prices, and highlighted the need to find new income resources, trim expenditure and maintain a good standard of living. He affirmed a desire to maintain high rating of Kuwait internationally, curbing the spread of COVID-19 and corruption, upgrading efficiency of the administrative personnel and improving Kuwait’s ranking with respect of safe environment. His Highness the Prime Minister vowed to hold free and credible elections, amid necessary protective precautions against COVID-19. – KUNA