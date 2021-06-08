KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Communications Minister Dr Rana Al-Fares has signed a pair of deals worth KD 1.2 million ($3.9 million) to renovate post offices nationwide, in a major refurbishment drive aiming to transform the dilapidated buildings. The first deal will equip Kuwaiti post offices with an integrated services digital network at an individual cost of KD 270,000 ($898,000), the Kuwaiti communications ministry said in a statement, putting a three-year timeframe on the project.

The second contract, worth nearly KD 933,000 ($3.1 million), comprises major renovation work on post offices across most governorates, added the ministry statement. The renovations include various remodeling and upgrading services across numerous facilities, said Manea Al-Ajmi, the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for communication and support. – KUNA