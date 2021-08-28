KUWAIT: Police are investigating a case in which a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death then turned himself in to Ardiyah police. Detectives headed to the crime scene and found the victim’s body with stab wounds and beating marks, according to a security source. The crime came 24 hours after another suspected murder case was filed after police reportedly arrested a man who allegedly shot his mother-in-law dead in Wafra following a family dispute.

Car catches fire

In other news, a vehicle caught fire at a gas station in Khaitan on Friday. Firefighters responded to the scene and put out the blaze before flames could spread and cause any material damage. No injuries were reported, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement, noting that an investigation was opened.

Meanwhile, firemen brought under control a massive fire in Salmi on Friday. The fire happened at the animal feed market on Salmi road, 40km marker. No injuries were reported as well. Similarly, firemen extinguished a blaze in a chalet in Wafra that left no injuries.