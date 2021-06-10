KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held talks yesterday with a number of international ambassadors, all of whom have just started their respective tenures.

UAE’s ambassador Dr Matar Al-Neyadi, in addition to France’s and the UK’s envoys; Anne-Claire Legendre and Belinda Lewis respectively, were among those to have met His Highness the Prime Minister. The Vatican’s ambassador to Kuwait Eugene Martin Nugent also had a meeting with His Highness the Prime Minister. – KUNA