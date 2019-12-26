KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets with Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Nasser Al-Roudhan, Director General of KDIPA, President of the Permanent Committee for Streamlining Business Environment and Enhancing Competitiveness Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as members of the commission and personnel. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Nasser Al-Roudhan, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), President of the Permanent Committee for Streamlining Business Environment and Enhancing Competitiveness Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, members of the commission and personnel, on the occasion of including Kuwait in the list of the ten States with top improvement in ease of doing business and global competition according to the 2020 report by the World Bank (WB). His Highness the Prime Minister lauded the great role by the former prime minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the former Cabinet members for devoting attention to the business improvement committee and their close follow up on the civil servants’ performance that have led to placing Kuwait among these ten countries. International reports have reflected efforts exerted by the committee members whose work added to the significant steps for boosting competition, the economy and the investments, His Highness added. – KUNA