KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attends a meeting with senior Ministry of Health officials, led by Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah. — KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah thanked the public for understanding the reasons behind the full curfew, hoping to announce after May 30 gradual return to normal life within health guidelines. His Highness the Prime Minister said the government had to adopt “very tough” measures like banning of prayers in mosques, suspension of work places, closure of borders and departure of expatirates towards full curfew. He thanked citizens and expatriates for understanding reasons that contributed to the full curfew, which was scheduled to end on May 30. His Highness the Prime Minister said commitment to the curfew “would lead to the quick and gradual restoration of normal life.”

His Highness the Prime Minister made the remarks after a meeting with senior Ministry of Health officials, a meeting attended by Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah. “This phase requires complete compliance” with the health authorities’ instructions, he said. The ministry officials gave a briefing to His Highness the Prime Minister about measures to trace and isolate cases amidst a rise in infections, as well as situation inside hospitals, primary care centers and intensive care units. They also spoke about MoH’s plans to increase capacity of beds and ICUs, and talked about geographical distribution of cases. The ministry officials noted storage of medications and medical equipment was enough.



His Highness the Prime Minister said the meeting aimed at reviewing current and future health plans that would be referred to ministerial committees. He expressed gratitude for all medical staff for the “huge efforts” over the past three months. “We are facing a health crisis impacting all sectors,” he said, but instructions of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince enabled the government to utilize all resources to confront the pandemic. His Highness the Prime Minister also thanked policemen, Kuwait Army, National Guard and firemen for confronting the disease. His Highness the Prime Minister also commended state media, municipality, and ministries of commerce and social affairs.



He said proper planning that maintained proper storages of food and medicine helped withstand high demand amidst the health crisis. The government would do whatever it can to honor public needs, he said. His Highness the Prime Minister thanked National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and MPs for understanding the strict measures adopted by the government. “Everybody realizes that we are facing a vicious health crisis which required harsh measures,” he said, and parliament’s approval to postpone sessions “is in line with health authorities’ measures.”

“We need to hold parliamentary sessions and approve laws that help us in managing this crisis, and we would like to inform MPs about the government measures … including contracts that took place during this period,” he said. — KUNA

