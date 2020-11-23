KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah discussed Kuwait’s “distinguished relations” with the European Union in a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel yesterday. The two officials also reviewed aspects of the growing cooperation between the two sides under various fields and means of coordination and exchanged views on current regional and international developments. During the talks, the European Council chief expressed his appreciation for the active role of Kuwait in strengthening the bonds of cooperation with the European Union and its shared pursuit of global peace.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister praised the two sides’ distinguished level of cooperation in the aim of achieving their interests, particularly regarding the coronavirus pandemic. He said he deeply appreciates the role played by the European Union in supporting just Arab causes and its keenness to promote stability in the Arab Gulf region.

The prime minister went on to express Kuwait’s solidarity alongside the European Union in facing the terrorist attacks that some European countries were victim to recently. He also stressed Kuwait’s firm opposition to all forms of extremism and terrorism and its support for various global efforts to eliminate this phenomenon that threatens the stability and capabilities of nations. – KUNA