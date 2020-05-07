KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah welcomes citizens arriving as part of the repatriation plans. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, acting upon instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to repatriate citizens, visited Kuwait International Airport Wednesday to oversee the conclusion of the repatriation plan.

“We have received today the last plane of the comprehensive repatriation plan in line with instructions of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince,” His Highness the Prime Minister said while meeting with higher repatriation organizing committee members. He commended the “huge operation and high-level organization and coordination to implement this comprehensive plan,” which brought together teams from different government departments to repatriate tens of thousands of citizens from five continents.



His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and other officials arrive at the airport to oversee the conclusion of the repatriation plan.

He said the plan included 185 flights for 58 destinations. “We are working amidst a health crisis that has confused the whole world and forced strict health regulations on all sectors, including air transport,” said His Highness the Prime Minister. But, he continued to say, proper planning and collaboration of the Kuwaiti people contributed to honoring His Highness the Amir’s desire to bring back citizens to their home.

His Highness the Prime Minister thanked the government departments, civil society organizations like Kuwait Red Crescent Society and Jazeera Airways for contributing to success of this plan. He voiced content for the safe return of the citizens but urged them to comply with the health authorities’ instructions specially amidst rising number of infections. His Highness the Prime Minister also thanked security, health and services sectors as well as diplomatic missions. – KUNA