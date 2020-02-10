KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the 123rd meeting of the Supreme Petroleum Council. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah headed on Sunday the 123rd meeting of the Supreme Petroleum Council at Seif Palace. The meeting discussed the items listed on the council’s meeting agenda.

Separately, His Highness the Prime received yesterday at Bayan Palace Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, accompanied by members of the Board of Trustees of Al-Sumait Prize For African Development and its winners.

His Highness the Prime Minister also received the winners of both Kuwait Awards and the Scientific Production Award of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) for the year 2019.

The meeting was attended by Director General and Board Chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development Abdulatif Yousef Al-Hamad, and KFSD Director General Dr Adnan Shihabeddine. – KUNA