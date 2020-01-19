KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah meets with the Philippines’ Presidential Advisor on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah held talks yesterday with the Philippines’ Presidential Advisor on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao, who is on a visit to the country. The discussions revolved around Kuwait’s ties with the Southeast Asian archipelago, in the wake of a labor ban imposed by Manila on its nationals working in Kuwait.

During the talks, the Filipino official praised Kuwait for the legal procedures the country has taken to address the issue, ahead of a meeting between officials from both countries scheduled for next month, he revealed.

Elsewhere yesterday, the Kuwaiti deputy foreign minister met with the UN’s Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance Alice Walpole. Jarallah’s talks with the senior UN official mainly dealt with Kuwait’s missing citizens in Iraq, in addition to the UN’s Assistance Mission for Iraq. – KUNA