Kuwait, Philippines discuss domestic helpers’ issues

KUWAIT: High ranking diplomatic sources said a meeting was held between Kuwait’s Ambassador to the Philippines Musaed Al-Thuwaikh and Philippines Labor Minister Silvestre Bello to discuss bilateral issues led by that of domestic helpers in Kuwait. The sources said both sides had remarks about the contract from intended to be used to recruit labor from the Philippines and that a further meeting will be held between officials from both countries to discuss the matter. The sources stressed the body of a Filipina maid – suspected to have been murdered – was shipped to the Philippines a week ago and that the embassy is still waiting for the final forensics report about the cause of death.

Policewomen assaulted

A Jordanian woman was arrested for assaulting female police agents at the Grand Mosque, said security sources. The woman initially refused to be personally inspected by the policewomen, then quarreled with them and assaulted a female lieutenant colonel, a female lieutenant and a policewoman, the sources noted.

Excellent performance bonuses

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Saad Al-Kharraz said KD 200,000 had been cut from the excellent performance bonuses as the budget allocated for the bonuses was KD 1.7 million in 2015-2016 and dropped to KD 1.5 million in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Responding to a parliamentary inquiry filed by MP Mohammed Al-Huwailah, Kharraz denied detecting any violations in paying the bonus, as the process is governed by preset regulations of the Civil Service Commission. Karraz said 377 non-Kuwaiti employees received the bonus in 2016, 253 in 2017 and 236 in 2018.

Healthcare centers

The Ministry of Health announced that 44 healthcare centers would be working during Eid Al-Fitr holiday across all areas. In a press statement yesterday, head of the ministry’s primary healthcare department Humoud Al-Zaabi said that there would be nine centers working in Farwaniya district and seven in Hawally district. He added that there are also six centers in Al-Asimah district, 15 in Ahmadi and seven centers in Jahra.

By A Saleh