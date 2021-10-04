DUBAI: Kuwait pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 gives a comprehensive idea of Kuwait’s history, heritage and culture, a number of visitors said yesterday. In remarks to the press, the visitors noted that the Kuwaiti pavilion gives a valuable opportunity to get to know the State of Kuwait closely through its contents or the national youth cadres who receive and accompany guests through its corridors.

After his visit to the Kuwaiti pavilion, UAE’s Suleiman Al-Shehhi affirmed his keenness to visit the pavilion in order to see the latest development projects in Kuwait, adding that the Emirates and Kuwait have a common history, culture and religion. Shehhi also said that he was attracted by Kuwait’s pavilion slogan ‘New Kuwait… New Opportunities for Sustainability’, so he visited to know more about the promising opportunities that Kuwait enjoys to advance the system of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Ali Al-Jaafary, a visitor from Oman, noted meanwhile that he had witnessed very useful details about Kuwait through his tour in the pavilion. On Friday, Representative of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated Kuwait’s pavilion at the Expo, aiming at showing the country’s strategic development projects and humanitarian efforts across the globe.

The event will provide all attendees with the opportunity to celebrate the history and achievements of other countries. It will also bring together the world’s brightest minds through its Program for People and Planet, which gives visitors of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to enjoy and make the most of this exceptional event. – KUNA