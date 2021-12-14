DUBAI: Kuwait’s pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 celebrated on Monday the milestone of welcoming its one millionth visitor some 74 days into its official launch. Vambola Varda, an Estonian national, received a commemorative shield on the occasion, handed to him by the pavilion’s director Bader Al-Enezi.

The figure exceeds the expectations of the booth’s organizers, information ministry official Muneera Al-Huwaidi said. The pavilion continues to host visitors throughout the event’s duration ending in March 2022, she added, praising the significant turnout of crowds, including varied ethnicities and age groups. Kuwait’s booth is its biggest at an international exhibition, on an area spanning 5,500 square meters with a height of 24 meters. – KUNA