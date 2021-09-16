RIYADH: Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah chaired yesterday Kuwait’s delegation to a meeting between GCC and Yemeni Foreign Ministers. The meeting was held at the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretariat.

Furthermore, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister also chaired his country’s delegation to a meeting between GCC and Iraqi foreign ministers. Sheikh Dr Ahmad had earlier chaired a similar meeting of GCC foreign ministers, which discussed boosting political, economic and social cooperation, in addition to regional developments. – KUNA