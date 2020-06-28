KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah attends the EU-organized Global Pledging Summit to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, via video conference. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, the Representative of His Highness the Prime Minister, headed the State of Kuwait’s delegation at the EU-organized Global Pledging Summit to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, held virtually on Saturday. The premier’s representative addressed the long distance convention, expressing gratitude to the chairperson of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Global Citizen organization for holding this summit which came as a follow-up to the commission’s efforts to combat the virus and rid the world of this pandemic. Der Leyen is co-chairing the Global Pledging Summit — “Global Goal – Unite for our Future.” He lauded the commission for making the initiative of holding the summit in line with its leading role for maintaining global security and stability.

This pandemic, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser continued, constitutes an intercontinental and cross border danger taking lives in huge numbers in many states, including developed and developing countries, as well as poor and rich states. “The experience in facing this virus has underlined our dire need for bolstering collective and joint action and unifying efforts and perspectives to overcome it,” the Prime Minister’s representative said. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser called for immediate response to the rapid changes and challenges afflicting the globe, noting for example armed struggles, widespread immigration and terrorism. There must be a unified decision, vigilance on part of states, regional and international organizations when dealing with complex issues witnessed “in our world today,” he said.

The State of Kuwait shares with the European Union its international response for facing the virus “for we will not be able to fight this pandemic without joint and fair action,” he said, re-affirming in this respect Kuwait’s pledge — the allocation of $100 million for backing international efforts against the virus. Giving a breakdown, he said $60 million were earmarked for facing the virus and $40 million for the EU for finding a vaccine, re-affirming Kuwait’s commitment to cooperate with the international community to speed up making a vaccine. The summit is the third international event where Kuwait is taking part since the breakout of the pandemic. – KUNA