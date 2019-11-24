Kuwait participates in endourology congress

Dr Mohammad Al-Ghanem

KUWAIT: Head of the Urology unit at Wara hospital Dr Mohammad Al-Ghanem said the use of new techniques and artificial intelligence are not limited to urology, adding that the current treatments are highly advanced, especially those using laser and robot technologies. Dr Ghanem was speaking after participating in the 37th World Congress of Endourology (WCE) 2019 in Abu Dhabi, which was organized by Abu Dhabi society for urology diseases.

Dr Ghanem said the meeting discussed the latest research in the treatment of kidney, ureter and prostate diseases, included the latest research in the treatment of prostate cancer using robots. He added that the meeting featured many workshops with participation of around 1,800 doctors from around the world, noting that Kuwaiti doctors are keen to participate in such conferences to benefit and gain experience. “Doctors witnessed operations that were done under certain circumstances with high efficiency,” Dr Ghanem said. “We saw prostate operations performed using new techniques such as prostate vaporization using laser.”

By Abdellatif Sharaa