BERLIN: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Germany Najeeb Al-Bader (left) meets with Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia State Armin Laschet. – KUNA

BERLIN: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Germany Najeeb Al-Bader participated in the 13th Arab-German Health Forum and got acquainted with ongoing efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Bader said yesterday that the forum, which was held in the North Rhine-Westphalia State in western Germany, enabled him to take first-hand account of the European state’s attempts to confront COVID-19 with the objective of eliminating the virus.

He said he exchanged views with experts attending the forum about efforts by some Arab countries to fight the virus, which infected over 20 million people worldwide and killed hundreds of thousands others. The forum featured many sessions about impacts and challenges posed by the pandemic on health systems, said Bader.

The sessions, he added, also included transfer of health expertise and technologies, building of smart hospitals, boosting Arab-German pharmaceutical cooperation and establishing health partnership between public and private sectors. Armin Laschet, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia State, addressed the forum and called for promoting cooperation between the Arab countries and the German state in health and education. Arab Ambassadors to Germany met with Laschet and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation. – KUNA