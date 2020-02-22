By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Joint mobilization exercise – Arabian Gulf Security 2 – concluded on Thursday in the UAE in the presence of Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoom, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Dubai ruler, in addition to GCC interior ministers. Kuwait security forces completed their preparations to participate in the exercise out of the interior ministry’s keenness to strengthen joint Gulf police action and increase coordination and cooperation with member countries.





Kuwait’s participation is a strong message to all about the shared goal and destiny of the Gulf, and that its security is an indivisible part of the Gulf security system. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh said preparations for the Arabian Gulf Security 2 exercise reflected unity and security coordination with the presence of Gulf security forces in one place, adding the exercise contributed to raising the level of field coordination and cooperation between participating Gulf forces.

Body found

Sea fire teams recovered a body, believed to be that of a fisherman who has been missing for 10 days. Police received a call about a body floating near Souq Sharq, so Shuwaikh sea fire station responded and handed the body to concerned authorities.