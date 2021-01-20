KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and head of Palestinian Higher Council for Youth and Sports Jibreel Rjoub discussed on Tuesday means of boosting mutual cooperation in sports and youth domains. Speaking in a press statement after the meeting, Mutairi said that the two sides affirmed their keenness on continuing to exchange visits of sports delegations between the two countries.

This is based on the effective role of these delegations in developing the bilateral relations, he added. He pointed to the visit of Palestinian national football team to Kuwait where they played a friendly match against the Kuwaiti team. He expressed his pride for strengthening sports ties between the two countries. – KUNA