By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Head of women’s committee at Kuwait Table Tennis Federation Khalida Al-Ali said preparations for the Open Table Tennis refresher tournament are proceeding as planned, and will be held from December 9th until 11th at Salwa Club Hall with the participation of 4 clubs – Arabi, Salwa Al-Sabah, Fatayat Al-Oyoun and Al-Fatat Clubs.

She said the women’s committee (Shahad Abdelraheem, Ishtiaq Sanad and Fatima Al-Maie) is continuously working to ensure the tournament’s success. Khalida Al-Ali said any table tennis player can register her name online or register at the federation’s office. She said that 11 players have registered for their direct individual participation in addition to 20 players from the four clubs. The door is still open for registration until December 4th.

She said that KTTF board of directors headed by Ali Al-Dahbous approved the contract with the Belarussian coach M Anderea to coach Kuwait women’s National team. Khalida Al-Ali thanked chairwoman of Salwa Al-Sabah Club Sheikha Naeema Al-Ahmad for her cooperation and keenness to ensure the success of the refresher championship. She also thanked Kuwait Olympic Committee and its women’s committee headed by Fatima Hayat.