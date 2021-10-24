By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Jassem Al-Saqer was crowned the champion of Kuwait Open Bowling Tournament that was organized by Kuwait Bowling Club with participation from GCC countries. Mustafa Al-Mousawi took second place while Bahrain’s Yousuf Salah came third. The tournament’s closing ceremony was attended by President of International and Asian Bowling Federations Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, President of Saudi Federation Abdelmalek Al-Shithri and Bowling Club Secretary Mohammad Al-Faresi.

Sheikh Talal handed the prizes to the winners of all categories, including the under-18 and under-15. Hassan Al-Zaid played on a wheelchair following tough competition. The tournament was the best preparation for Gulf teams before the world championship to be held in Dubai in mid-November.

Sheikh Talal said this tournament was the best preparation for the upcoming international event, and was good for the Gulf teams, due to the difficulty in organizing training camps abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, which postponed championships. “We were keen on the Gulf gathering as soon as possible, and that is why this tournament was held and was well-timed,” he added. Sheikh Talal said the tournament achieved its goals of exchanging experiences and providing a strong competitive atmosphere among participants.

Shithri said the tournament was a success at all levels, technically, organizationally and media-wise, adding: “We are proud to be in Kuwait along with GCC athletes.” Shithri appreciated the Kuwait Bowling Club facilities, which are among the best in the world, and lauded Sheikh Talal’s efforts to enhance and develop the game regionally and around the world.