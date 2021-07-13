KUWAIT: Kuwait National Guard Undersecretary Lt Gen Hashim Abdelrazaq Al-Rifae said the guard is concerned with developing the human element and enhancing their skills so that they fulfill their duties towards the security and stability of the country.

Rifae spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of the 25th batch of non-commissioned officers who graduated from the non-commissioned officers institute at the interior ministry. He conveyed greetings of the higher command, headed by Chief of National Guard HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief Gen Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Rifae wished the graduates all success.