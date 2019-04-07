KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality’s Vision, “Smart Municipality,” has contributed to spurring domestic businesses, says the Minister of Municipal Affairs. The initiative has proven effective in the state approach to render His Highness the Amir outlook, New Kuwait 2035, come into reality, said Fahad Al-Shu’la, who doubles as Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

Fahad Al-Shu’la

He was speaking at the launching of the second phase of processing digital licenses, along with affiliate up-to-date services yesterday. The municipality approach of applying digital and smart technology is designed to facilitate operations, making law enforcement easier and backing up the state strategy of making Kuwait a lucrative financial and economic hub. These smart services have proven quite helpful for citizens and have drawn applause from His Highness the Amir; a gesture that came as an addition to incentives, indicated the minister. The municipality has cooperated with the private sector to issue architectural licenses, namely for construction, safety as well as for rapid placement of power installations.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, the Municipality General Director, said in a press release that updating the electronic system “does entail laying off personnel; rather it is aimed at ‘Kuwaitizing’ jobs related to the new electronic programs.” The electronic aspects of the project have improved the business environment, earning acknowledgement by the World Bank for the third consecutive year. “More importantly was the praise by His Highness the Amir for the municipality role, thus our responsibility has doubled.” The digital system will be operational in full in July. Architectural sketches will be examined electronically. Moreover, privatization of land plots will be done in the same manner.

Health announcements and replying to queries by stores’ owners will be done by phone, and not electronically, he has explained. But up to 85 percent of the municipal works will be performed electronically in the second phase. These electronic facilities are among the incentives for foreign investors; a license can be obtained online from outside Kuwait.

For his part, Humoud Al-Enezi, member of the Municipal Council, said the newly introduced electronic system has trimmed paper work, thus transforming the department into “a smart municipality.” Meanwhile, MPs Saleh Al-Fadalah and Ahmad Al-Fadl have lauded the record progress in updating the mechanisms of processes at the municipality. Director General of the development at the municipality, Saad Al-Muhailbi, praised the new system for its agility and accuracy. – KUNA