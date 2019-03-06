Fines’ nonpayment stops processing paperwork at state departments

KUWAIT: Although littering in public places has been punishable by law for more than 30 years, many people still litter. According to law 9/1987, Kuwait Municipality is in charge of issuing tickets for various kinds of littering, including throwing paper, cigarettes and other garbage on roads, yards, parking lots, gardens and other public places. The violations also include spitting, urinating and defecating in public places.This law also included damaging trees, plants, and flowers as forbidden acts in public places.

Municipal inspectors are authorized to enforce the law on violators by handing them fines. “The inspectors are judicially empowered similar to policemen to give tickets to violators. They have the right to stop violators if they see them littering and ask for their civil ID. But if they refuse to identify themselves, the inspector is not authorized to force them to do so or detain them,” Salah Al-Farhan, Assistant Cleaning Supervisor of the Capital governorate told Kuwait Times.

Police officers usually accompany Municipality inspectors to enforce the law. “The inspectors always display their IDs on a visible part of their outfits. If the violator refuses to give their ID and leaves, and if police officers were not present, the inspector calls the police to come. If the violator escapes before the police arrive, then they can’t do anything,” Farhan said.

According to him, in general, violators are cooperative. “The violators mostly give us their IDs. We then write the ticket and give them a copy to pay it at the Municipality. The fine is only KD 5, but if the violator doesn’t pay it, they won’t be able to process any transactions. It will remain in the system till it’s paid, so they won’t be able to renew their residency, driving license or other paperwork,” explained Farhan. “If a violator litters from a vehicle, the inspector can ask them to pull over. If they refuse, the inspector can register the number of the license plate, time and place in the system,” he added. While Farhan noted that the fine is always valued of KD 5, article 3 of law No. 9/1987 indicates that the fine may reach up to KD 200.

Inspectors go regularly on inspection raids. “The inspectors focus on crowded places, especially outdoor markets such as Mubarakiya and others. The number of violators is really huge. We issue 150 to 200 tickets a day at one location. We have 16 inspection centers only in the Capital governorate,” concluded Farhan.

By Nawara Fattahova