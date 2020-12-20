Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the eldest son of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, passed away in Kuwait yesterday. He was 72. A former defense minister and head of the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Nasser held several senior positions during his career, including Chief of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development as well as Chief of Development of Silk City and Boubyan Island.

He was also known for his passion for culture and history, as he established Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah, and for his business acumen that helped him lead a successful business career and later use his vast experience in directing major government projects. Sheikh Nasser will be laid to rest today morning.

Born on April 27, 1948 in Kuwait City, Sheikh Nasser began his career in politics by being appointed advisor to HH the Crown Prince and HH the Prime Minister on Dec 7, 1999. He then held the Minister of Amiri Diwan post from Feb 11, 2006 to Dec 11, 2017, when he was named Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister. He served in that position until Nov 18, 2019.

Sheikh Nasser led a government committee responsible to implement the New Kuwait 2035 vision, spearheading various ambitious developmental ventures in Kuwait including the Silk City mega project with investments estimated at more than $100 billion.

Sheikh Nasser was an honorary member on the board of trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Chairman of the board of trustees of both Abdullah Al-Salem and Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centers, Head of the Committee for Common Development Enterprises between Kuwait and Iran, founder and member of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, founder and member of the Kuwaiti Association for the Protection of Public Funds, founder and member of the Kuwaiti Hunting and Equestrian Club, honorary chief of the Kuwaiti Arts Association, honorary chief of the Kuwait Pharmacists Association and honorary chief of Kuwait Legal Society.

During his career, he received high-ranking medals from the President of Mongolia, an honorary PhD degree from the University of Mongolia, and the Gloria Artis Medals, the highest ranked cultural medals from Poland.