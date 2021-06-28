KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior yesterday held a funeral for the duty martyr, officer Abdulaziz Al-Rasheedi of the General Department of Traffic. The funeral that proceeded to the burial site at Al-Sulaibikhat cemetery was led by National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and included Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Interior Undersecretary Major General Issam Al-Naham and a number of security and military chiefs. The interior minister expressed in a press statement condolences to the martyr’s family, affirming “this crime will not be shelved and there will full investigation” into circumstances of the case. – KUNA